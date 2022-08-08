Union Minister Amit Shah arrives in Bhubaneswar, to visit Lingaraj temple today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at Bhubaneswar airport from New Delhi on a special flight late night on Sunday. He was accompanied by Union Education, Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Amit Shah was welcomed by senior BJP leaders and activists at the airport. The party members welcomed the Home Minister by waving Tricolour with celebration of traditional folk dance and music.

After reaching Odisha, the top BJP leader thanked the people of Bhubaneswar for the warm welcome on Twitter and wrote, ”Looking forward to attending various programs in Odisha. I am grateful to the people of Bhubaneswar for the warm welcome.’

The Union Home Minister is slated to hold discussions over party affairs with the top party leader of the state. He will attend several events during his two day visit to Odisha. The Union Minister is scheduled to offer prayers at Lingaraj Temple today first, following which he will visit Cuttack.

He will pay homage to revolutionary leader Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at his birthplace Janakinath Bhavan on the occasion of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Amit Shah is also scheduled to attend a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of Odia daily ‘Prajatantra’, founded by noted freedom fighter and former Chief Minister Harekrushna Mahatab.

Later in the evening, he will take part in a book reading program in Hotel Mayfair at around 4 PM before departure to Delhi around 6.30 PM.