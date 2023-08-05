Union Home Minister Amit Shah, CM Naveen Patnaik launch two NH Projects in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday inaugurated and laid foundation stone for several National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) projects in the state at the Convention Centre of Lok Seva Bhavan.

Both the leaders inaugurated the 4-laning of Kamakhyanagar-Duburi section of NH-53 on EPC (Procurement and Construction) mode, sources said. They also laid foundation stone for widening and strengthening of Moter to Banner via Ladugaon Road of Kalahandi district.

The 51 km-long Kamakhyanagar-Duburi road will be built at cost of Rs 761 crore having two major bridges, 10 minor bridges, seven vehicle underpasses, two animal underpasses and a 1.73 km-long bypass.

Keeping safe passage of wild animals through the stretch, a 160-meter and another 80-meter animal underpasses have also been constructed.

Speaking on the occasion, Shah appreciated Odisha regarding Maoist supression in the state. The state has set an example in disaster management and have shown a way for everyone. He also said that zero calamities during natural calamities like floods and cyclone is quite commendable. For the welfare of the state, both Centre and state have to work together.

Union Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Minister was also present in the occasion.

Thanking the Centre for its support to the state in its development agenda, Naveen said we believe in the welfare of people. Odisha itself tells the story of transformation and communication is a key to the development. We believe in cooperative federalism. There is an improvement in the Swabhiman area due to communication only.

The CM said, the state government plans to include 6,500 km of road and construction around 300 bridges. “In recent years, we have completed two airports in Jeypore and Utkela and now we are working on Malkangiri Green Field Airport.