Union Health Minister to inaugurate NTPC Burn Centre at AIIMS Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who arrived in Odisha on a three-day visit this evening, will inaugurate the NTPC burn centre at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar tomorrow.

Apart from inaugurating the NTPC burn centre, the Union Health Minister will also lay the foundation stone of a critical care hospital and inaugurate an exhibition, One Decade Journey of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar’ at around 3 PM tomorrow. He will also address the 4th Annual Convocation of the premier hospital between 3.30 PM and 6 PM.

Before visiting the AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, Mandaviya will be visiting Talcher Fertilisers Ltd at Bikrampur in Angul district at 11 AM.

Later in the evening, he will inaugurate the Annex Building of the Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) and lay stones of School of Public Health and BSL 3 Laboratory at 6.30 PM.

On January 8, the Union Health Minister will again visit the AIIMS Bhubaneswar at around 9.30 AM and attend the meeting of Central Institute Body (CIB) of All New AIIMS between 10 AM and 6 PM.

He will also visit the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janashadhi Pariyojana Kendras at Baramunda by 7 PM.