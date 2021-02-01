New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the most awaited budget amid the Covid-19 pandemic crisis faced by the nation. She has however assured a budget, ” like never before.

The session is being held in two parts this year due to Covid-19 pandemic. The first part of the Budget Session for both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha was scheduled to conclude on February 15 while the second part will commence on March 8 and is expected to end on April 8.

The decision was taken in the Parliamentary Affairs Committee meeting chaired by the upper house’s Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu.

Leaders of all political parties unanimously decided that the first part of the budget session would be conducted by February 13 so that the Parliamentary Committees attached to the Ministries and Departments can inquire into their demands for grants.

The Rajya Sabha will sit from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. while the Lok Sabha will sit from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Venkaiah Naidu assured the leaders of various political parties that all subjects would be discussed in the House and they will also get enough time to raise their issues.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the government is ready to debate and answer all the issues.

(Inputs From: IANS)