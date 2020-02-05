Union Budget 2020: Odisha Gets Rs 4373 Cr Outlay For Railway Projects

Bhubaneswar: The Union Budget 2020-21 has allocated Rs 4373 crore for the railway sector in Odisha, registering a decrease of Rs 1560 crore from the last year’s outlay, a railway official said on Wednesday.

Last year, the total outlay for Odisha was Rs 5993 crore including NTPC’s ₹1400-crore investment.

The Centre has proposed an outlay of Rs 5865 crore for East Coast Railway in the Budget 2020-21.

The Budget 2020-21 has sanctioned 241-km-long Sambalpur-Gopalpur new line via Phulbani with an estimated cost of Rs 2957 crore, subject to the approval of Niti Ayog.