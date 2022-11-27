Union Agriculture Minister targets Odisha govt over crop insurance, BJD says BJP is misleading people

Bhubaneswar: Union Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar targeted the BJD-led Odisha government today over crop insurance.

While addressing a political rally in the by-poll bound Padampur of Odisha’s Bargarh district, Tomar alleged that the Odisha government is holding up installment of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) even though the Centre has already released the funds.

The State government of Odisha is trying to divert attention from the main issue by blaming Centre over the crop insurance money, alleged the Union Minister.

The State-ruling BJD, on the other hand, said that the Centre’s claim is false. The crop insurance gets delayed as it has a soft corner for the insurance firms, through which it provides the money. “BJP is trying to mislead the people of Western Odisha by alleging that the Odisha government is holding up installment of PMFBY. However, the farmers are not fools. They know very well that the Central government is paying the insurance through insurance companies, which is why it is getting delayed,” senior BJD leader Prasanna Acharya said while reacting to Tomar’s allegation.

“The state government has already paid its share of the premium on behalf of farmers, which is worth Rs 623 crore. However, the farmers of Odisha are losing Rs 200 crore as the central advisory committee has made an unnecessary delay,” he added.