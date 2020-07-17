Unidentified Miscreants Loot Rs 3 Lakh from Fruit-Trader in Odisha’s Cuttack

By KalingaTV Bureau

Salepur: An unidentified miscreants looted around Rs 3 lakh from a fruit trader in Bhatapada area of Salepur in Cuttack district today.

The victim has been identified as Mohammad Mushtaque of Kendrapara district.

He was on his way to Cuttack to buy fruits. The miscreants intercepted his pick-up van near Bhatapada area on Cuttack-Chandabali road claiming to be from finance company and then attacked with on their head and decamped with money which he was carrying.

On being informed, police rushed to the spot and have launched a probe into the matter.

