Unidentified miscreants attack youths in capital city of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Some unidentified miscreants have attacked two youths at Master Canteen square in capital city of Odisha on Monday afternoon.

Reportedly, the miscreants have attacked them with sharp weapons due to which the two youths have sustained critical injuries.

On getting the information, the Kharvel Nagar police arrived at the spot and rushed the critically injured youths to Capital Hospital in Unit 6 for immediate medical treatment.

It is being suspected that the attack must have been a reaction of some previous enmity, said Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Das.

The Kharvel Nagar police have initiated a probe into the matter and launched a manhunt to trace the miscreants.

