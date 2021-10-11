Unidentified miscreants attack cattle trader, loot Rs.1 lakh in Mayurbhanj

Karanjia: A few unidentified miscreants allegedly attacked a cattle trader and looted more than Rs 1 lakh cash from him. The incident took place on the Sinhala-Sukruli road under Rarua police limits in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha on Monday.

The victim has been identified as Amulya Barik.

As per reports, Amulya was heading towards the Singhda weekly market on his bike today when three miscreants came in a four wheeler and tried to hit him from the rear.

However, as he managed to keep his bike at the extreme roadside, the miscreants got out of their vehicle, attacked him and looted the cash from him and fled from the scene.

Witnessing Amulya screaming following the incident, some locals of the area immediately informed Rarua police about it. However, by the time this report was written, Police had not reached the spot. Also, the victim has not filed any written complaint so far.

