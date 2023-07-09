Unidentified human skeleton recovered from forest near Puri-Konark road

Puri: In a recent chilling discovery, a human skeleton was found hanging in Liakhia Briji forest, located near Puri-Konark road.

The human skeleton was found with a black cloth tied around its face. The unidentified skeleton is believed to be a result of a heinous crime.

Reportedly, the skeleton was hanging at the spot for almost 15 days. The Ramchandi police has initiated an investigation into this matter. The identity of the skeleton still remains unknown. Further details awaited.