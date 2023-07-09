Unidentified human skeleton recovered from forest near Puri-Konark road

The human skeleton found with a black cloth tied around its face, is believed to be a result of a heinous crime. 

State
By KalingaTV Bureau 0
human skeleton found hanging

Puri:  In a recent chilling discovery, a human skeleton was found hanging in Liakhia Briji forest, located near Puri-Konark road.

Must Read

Bank robbery attempt in Ganjam fails as siren goes off…

Nandankanan lion safari bus carrying passengers falls into…

Mumbai ATS Team arrives in Bhubaneswar to probe link between…

The human skeleton was found with a black cloth tied around its face. The unidentified skeleton is believed to be a result of a heinous crime.

Reportedly, the skeleton was hanging at the spot for almost 15 days. The Ramchandi police has initiated an investigation into this matter. The identity of the skeleton still remains unknown. Further details awaited.

You might also like
State

Elephant rampage in Karanjia causes destruction of property

State

Rainfall in Odisha to continue for next four days, yellow warning issued to seven…

State

BJD appoints new members from party for Balasore District Committee

State

Odisha Govt appoints Expert Committee to select 1st VC of Odia Univ

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans