Unidentified girl’s buried body recovered in Ganjam district

Berhampur: The buried body of an unidentified girl was recovered at Mahulapali village under Hinjilicut Police station limit of Odisha’s Ganjam district today.

According to reports, some women of the village had gone for planting paddy saplings today. However, while returning home they spotted a heap of soil, which was dug just some hours ago. Suspecting something fishy, they informed the villagers.

Later, a team of cops from Hinjilicut Police station reached the spot after getting information about the incident from the villagers and carried out an investigation.

The police dugout the buried body of the woman and sent it to the hospital for postmortem. However, they are yet to know under what circumstances the unidentified woman died and her body was buried on the spot.