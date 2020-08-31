dead body of girl odisha
Unidentified Girl Found Dead With Neck Slit In Odisha’s Angul, Investigation Underway

By KalingaTV Bureau

Angul: An unfortunate incident of a suspected murder of a girl has come to light today, the dead body of a girl has been recovered from Tushar panchayat under Athamallik block of Angul district in Odisha.

The body was spotted in a drain and os suspected to have been swept down due to the heavy flood situation.

The Kiakata IIC  Anam Lakra and ASI Sanjay Behera reached the  spot after being informed about the incident.

According to reports the girl is around 20 years of age. With an initial probe, the reason of death is said to be silting of the throat with a sharp object.

The police have seized the body and sent it for postmortem.

