Unidentified dead body seen floating in river in Bargarh of Odisha

Bargarh: In a shocking incident, a dead body was found floating by the locals in the river in Bargarh district of Odisha on Thursday.

A dead body was found floating in the Amati river under Jharband police station of Padmapur sub-district in Bargarh, said reliable reports.

The dead body was naked. The body is believed to be that of a man. This morning, when people went to the river for bathing much to their shock, they found the dead body floating in the water.

They immediately informed the Jharband police station. After receiving the information, the Jharbandh police reached the spot and started and investigation into the matter.

The identity of the body was yet to be ascertained till the filing of the report. A detailed report is awaited in this regard.