Cuttack: The body of an unidentified person was found in the Mahanadi river of Cuttack district in Odisha, today.

The incident took place in Sogal village under Kishannagar police limits of the district.

According to sources, locals of the area spotted the body floating in the Mahanadi River today morning and informed the police. On being informed, the Kishannagar police rushed to the spot and rescued the body from the river.

The cops then registered a case of unnatural death and sent the body for autopsy.

Police are currently investigating the crime for finding out of any evidence. Though the cause of the man’s death is yet to be ascertained, a possible murder is suspected.

Further details, in this case, is awaited.