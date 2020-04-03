Unidentified Body Of Youth Found In Field Near Police Training Camp Of Odisha’s Jajpur

By KalingaTV Bureau
Jajpur: The body of an unidentified youth has been found near the Byree Police Training Camp in Odisha’s Jajpur.

The body has been found near the field of the camp. The identity of the youth is yet to be ascertained.

A few people noticed the body lying lifeless during their routine morning walks. They immediately alerted the police.

It is noteworthy that, there are burn marks on the frontal and back portion of the body.

A rough guess as to the reason of death is coming in contact with a live wire. Byree police has sent the body for postmortem and is investigating into the matter.

 

 

