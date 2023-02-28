Unidentified body of a man with cut marks spotted in Odisha

Keonjhar: An unidentified body of a man has been found on a road near Ramuni village under Sadar police station in Keonjhar district on Tuesdy.

The body has been spotted with injuries on his face and head. Reports say that the man is around 30 years old. His identity is yet to be ascertained.

The body was spotted by locals, he was allegedly bludgeoned to death.

The police reached the spot, have registered a case in the matter. Meanwhile, the body has been sent for postmortem.

A probe has been launched into the matter, further a detailed report is awaited.