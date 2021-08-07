Unidentified body found near Cuttack Railway SP office

Cuttack: An unidentified body of a youth has been recovered from near Cuttack Railway Superintendent of Police’s (SP) office on Friday night.

Reportedly, the youth has sustained critical injuries. Scars have also been found on his forehead.

After a conflict between Railway Police Station and Chuliaganj Police Station, the Cuttack Government Railway Police (GRP) eventually recovered the body from the spot.

The body has been recovered and sent for autopsy.

The identity of the youth is yet to be revealed. The cops have initiated a probe into the matter.

