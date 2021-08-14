Unidentified body found from canal in Keonjhar district

Keonjhar: An unidentified body has been found from Kumula Bahali canal near Karadapala village under Harichandanpur police limits in Keonjhar district of Odisha.

Reportedly, the unidentified youth has been beaten to death.

The locals spotted the body and immediately informed to the local police. On being informed the police arrived at the spot and recovered the body.

The body has been sent for autopsy and the cops have initiated a probe into the matter.

The cops registered the matter under case number 91/21, 302, 201, 34 and detained five accused for investigation.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained after the investigation.