dead body found bhubaneswar

Unidentified Body Found Floating In Canal In Bhubaneswar

By WCE 2 94 0

Bhubaneswar: An unidentified dead body has been found floating in the outskirts of the capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar.

The body has been spotted by the locals near Gop canal in Balianta block of Khurda district.

On seeing the body, the locals immediately informed the Balianta Police.

The dead body is yet to be identified. It has been recovered and sent for post mortem.

The body is of a youth aged around 35-40 years. But it is yet to be ascertained whether it is a suicide or murder.

Further details awaited.

You might also like
State

Low Pressure Intensifies Into Deep Depression, Warning No. 3 In Ports Of Odisha

State

Odisha: Tourists Swept Away While Bathing In Puri, 1 Dead

State

MP Sasmit Patra Nominated As Member Of Consultative Committee For Ministry Of Coal…

State

Odisha: Assistant Agriculture Officer-cum-Fertilizer Inspector Under Vigilance…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.