Unidentified Body Found Floating In Canal In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: An unidentified dead body has been found floating in the outskirts of the capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar.

The body has been spotted by the locals near Gop canal in Balianta block of Khurda district.

On seeing the body, the locals immediately informed the Balianta Police.

The dead body is yet to be identified. It has been recovered and sent for post mortem.

The body is of a youth aged around 35-40 years. But it is yet to be ascertained whether it is a suicide or murder.

Further details awaited.