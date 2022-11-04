Unidentified animal attack in Odisha, 60 goats dead

Gajapati: In a shocking incident, as many as 60 goats have been killed in an unidentified animal attack in Odisha on Friday.

The exact spot of this strange incident is Kidi village under Kashinagar block in Gajapati.

It is to be noted that, more than 60 goats have been killed in the incident. Furthermore it is worth noting that, as many as 28 goats have been reportedly injured in the attack.

However, the villagers are of the opinion that the attack has been carried out by an unidentified animal.

The locals informed the local police and veterinary officials. They immediately reached the village and have started investigation into the matter.

Further details in this matter is awaited.