Unidentified animal attack in Odisha, 60 goats dead

By Sudeshna Panda 0
unidentified animal attack in odisha

Gajapati: In a shocking incident, as many as 60 goats have been killed in an unidentified animal attack in Odisha on Friday.

The exact spot of this strange incident is Kidi village under Kashinagar block in Gajapati.

It is to be noted that, more than 60 goats have been killed in the incident. Furthermore it is worth noting that, as many as 28 goats have been reportedly injured in the attack.

However, the villagers are of the opinion that the attack has been carried out by an unidentified animal.

The locals informed the local police and veterinary officials. They immediately reached the village and have started investigation into the matter.

Further details in this matter is awaited.

You might also like
State

Watch: Virtual darshan of Dhabaleswar live

State

India winning historic hockey bronze has had a massive impact on village youngsters:…

State

12 illegal ticket agents arrested from AIIMS Bhubaneswar

State

Low pressure likely to form over Bay of Bengal next week

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.