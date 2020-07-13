Junagarh: The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha has seized unfinished precious stones of 302.18 kg and arrested one person for the illegal possession of it at Palash village under Junagarh police limits in Kalahandi district yesterday.

The apprehended person is identified as Sujit Kumar Meher,son of Rameshwar Meher of Palash village in Kalahandi district.

Acting on a reliable source, officials conducted raids at several places in the Junagarh area. During the raid, four gunny bags of precious stones consisting of Ruby and Panna were seized from Sujit’s house.

A case has been registered at Junagarh police station under 379/411 IPC Sec 12 of Odisha Mineral Prevention of Theft and Smuggling and others(Unlawful Activities Act),1988 and further investigation is underway.