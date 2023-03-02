Unexploded bombs recovered from bridge in Odisha

Chandbali: In a shocking incident, as many as two unexploded bombs have ben recovered from the Baitarani bridge in Odisha on Thursday.

The Police have recovered two hand-made bombs from Chandbali Baitarani Bridge on the main road of Cuttack. According to reports, the youths of the local area went to the bridge early this morning they found two hand-made unexploded bombs were found in a bag.

Then immediately the youth informed the Chandbali police. The Chandbali police arrived near the bridge and recovered 2 unexploded hand made bombs.

However, there is a village in Mato area of ​​Chandbali block where hand-made bombs are found. So there is a rumor that someone may have brought it for some anti-social purpose.