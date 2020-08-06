UNESCO recognises Odisha for successful implementation of Tsunami Ready programme

Bhubaneswar: While Odisha has been lauded earlier for its able disaster management the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC) of UNESCO has recognised two communities of the State for successful implementation of Tsunami Ready programme.

The Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) implemented the Tsunami Ready programme in two villages, Venkatraipur in Ganjam District and Noliasahi in Jagatsingpur district.

India is the first country to implement Tsunami Ready in the Indian Ocean Region and Odisha is the first state. Tsunami Ready is a community performance-based programme initiated by the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC) of UNESCO to promote tsunami preparedness through active collaboration of public, community leaders and national and local emergency management agencies. The main purpose of this programme is to improve coastal community’s preparedness for tsunami emergencies, to minimize the loss of life and property and to ensure a structural and systematic approach in building community.

The recognition will be given in a virtual event on UNESCO-IOC Tsunami Ready on August 7, 2020.