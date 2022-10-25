Undertrial prisoner escapes from jail in Nayagarh

Nayagarh: An undertrial prisoner (UTP) escaped from Daspalla sub jail here in Odisha this afternoon.

The escaped prisoner has been identified as Himanshu Shekar Nayak. Besides, he was undertrial on the charges of murdering his wife in the year 2019.

According to reports, the warden identified as Krishna Chandra Pradhan, was cleaning the main entrance of the jail

Seeing the opportunity, Before anyone could notice Himanshu managed to escape from the jail through the main door.

Later, the jail administration lodged a written complaint against Himanshu at Daspalla police station.

A manhunt has been initiated by the police to ban the escaped prisoner.

In the meantime, questions have been raised on the management and the security of the jail.