Balasore : A 27-year-old undertrial prisoner on Tuesday died at the District Headquarters Hospital here in Odisha during treatment following which family members and relatives protested alleging foul play.

The undertrial prisoner was identified as Raju Singh, a resident of Pratap Pur village under Nilagiri police limits in Balasore district.

According to reports, Singh was arrested in an alleged theft case from a house of a doctor in the area and remanded to judicial custody by a court on June 20. He was lodged in the Nilagiri sub-jail in the district.

Raju fell sick in the jail and was admitted to the Nilagiri Sub-Divisional hospital. He was later shifted to District Headquarters Hospital here, where he died during treatment, police said.

However, the family members claimed that Raju was brutally thrashed by the cops at Ayodhya police outpost and then shifted to the jail. They also demonstrated before the Hospital morgue today in this connection.

Meanwhile, the body was sent for autopsy test to ascertain the cause of death.