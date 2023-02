Bhawanipatna: An undertrial prisoner has allegedly escaped from a sub-jail in M. Rampur a town in Bhawanipatna of Kalahandi on Monday.

According to reliable reports, the incident has taken place in M Rampur sub-jail where an undertrial has managed to escape.

The undertrial has allegedly scaled the boundary walls of the jail and escaped. The jail authorities have lodged a complaint in this matter.

The police has launched a search for the prisoner, further details awaited in this matter.