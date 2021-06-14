Under trial prisoner caught while escaping in Jajpur of Odisha

prisoner trying to escape in jajpur

Jajpur: The officials of Jajpur Road Subjail caught hold of a under trial prisoner on Monday while he was trying to escape from a hospital where he was admitted from treatment in Jajpur district of Odisha.

Reportedly, the prisoner, identified as Sheikh Harif, has been lodged at Jajpur Road Subjail. He was admitted to the medicine ward of District Headquarter Hospital (DHH).

During his treatment at the DHH this morning, Sheikh asked for permission to go to the washroom. Thereafter, taking advantage of the situation he locked the door from inside and managed to escape from the hospital.

However, the doctors and jail officials were successfully able to catch hold of him with the help of security guard.

Currently, the treatment of the prisoner is underway with a special security arrangement, added reports.

