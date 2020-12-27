Under Trial Maoist Allegedly Commits Suicide In Malkangiri Of Odisha, Family Suspects Murder

Malkangiri: Under trial Maoist allegedly commits suicide in Malkangiri Sub-Jail of Malkangiri district of Odisha.

The deceased has been identified as Danu Golri and was a resident of Khajuriguda village in the district.

According to reports, Danu had allegedly tried to commit suicide by slitting his throat with a sharp weapon yesterday in Malkangiri Sub-Jail. The prison authorities rushed him to District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) at Malkangiri. However Danu succumbed to the injuries today at the hospital.

Aftermath the incident the family of the deceased have suspected a murder angle in the incident.

It is noteworthy that Danu was arrested by Malkangiri police around 2 months ago for involvement in various activities under the red banner.