Paradip Haridaspur railway track caving

Under-construction Paradip-Haridaspur railway line caves in, 3 houses affected

By KalingaTV Bureau
Kendrapara: Residents were left in a state of panic in Goseinbandha area under Marshaghai police limits after a part of under-construction Paradip-Haridaspur railway line caved in today morning.

As per the report, a stretch of the earth around 200 meters on both sides of the under-construction railway track developed cracks and caved in early in the morning. After the mishap, at least three houses located near the track got affected being hit by the soil and developed cracks.

“The mishap took place due to the substandard work of the railway track. While we had taken the matter to the notice of the railway authority it had fallen on deaf ears. If the matter is not shorted out immediately, we would resort to self-immolation before Collector’s office,” said Rabindranath Das, a member of the affected families.

