Under-construction culvert collapse in Rayagada: Ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each announced

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today announced ex-gratia for the families of the deceased who were killed after an under-construction culvert collapsed in Odisha’s Rayagada district.

Apart from expressing his deep condolences over the loss of lives of five people, Patnaik announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the next kin of each deceased. He also prayed for the solace of the bereaved family members.

The Chief Minister also assured to take stringent action against the concerned government employees who are responsible for the mishap which took place while the deceased were taking bath under under-construction culvert.

It is to be noted here that at least five persons, including four minors, were killed after a portion of an under-construction culvert collapsed in Uparasaja village of the district this morning.

The deceased have been identified as Laxmidhar Miniaka (45), Prince Miniaka, Suman Miniaka, Sharon Miniaka and Manoj Miniaka.