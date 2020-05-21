Balasore bridge collapse

Under-construction bridge collapses in Odisha’s Balasore

By KalingaTV Bureau

Balasore: An under-construction bridge over Budhabalanga River collapsed near Phuladi in Odisha’s Balasore district on Thursday afternoon.

There are, however, no reports of any casualty in the incident.

The mishap occurred at around 5 PM as the water level of the river increased due to the Cyclone Amphan that made a landfall in coastal regions of Odisha and West Bengal on Wednesday.

Four districts in Odisha- Bhadrak, Balasore, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapada- have been severely hit by the cyclone Amphan.

This incident however triggered panic among the locals and raised questions pertaining to the quality of construction and the design of the structure.

