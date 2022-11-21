3 critical as under construction bridge collapses in Odisha

Keonjhar: In a shocking incident, an under-construction bridge over Kusei River in Keonjhar has collapsed all of a sudden on Monday.

It is noteworthy that in the bridge collapse, three workers have been injured.

This is the second bridge on Kusei and was being constructed near Panikoili – Rajamunda National Highway Number 20.

Rescue operations are underway, further details are awaited.