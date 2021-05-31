Under Construction Bridge Collapses In Jajpur

Jajpur: An under construction bridge collapsed near Brajanagar village under Panikoili Police limits of Odisha’s Jajpur district on Monday.

According to the reports, BDL Company was carrying out the construction work of the bridge on the National Highway-16. The work had started as part of expansion of the road. However, it caved in this afternoon.

Though none got injured in the incident, the concerned department has started an investigation into the matter. It is trying to find the exact reason behind the mishap.

However, the reaction of the concerned Company or department is yet to be received.