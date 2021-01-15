Mayurbhanj: The body of an unidentified man was found lying in an abandoned well near Jamunalia village under Mayurbhanj district’s Rarua police station in the border areas of Odisha and Jharkhand.

What is shocking is that, two days have passed since the police received the news, but the body has not been recovered yet. Since this well lies in no man’s land the police on both sides is reluctant to be involved in the matter.

After the locals protested, the police of both Jharkhand and Odisha have reached the site with Amins of both states. It is to be noted that a boy grazing cattle first spotted the body.

The Rarua police has however said that once the body of the man is fished out his identity and reason of death can be ascertained. The area of jurisdiction shall also be ascertained once the body is brought to the surface.