Puri: Uncertainty looms large over the famous Rath Yatra, this year. With just 30 more days for Puri Ratha Yatra and 17 more COVID19 positive cases in Puri district in last 24 hours can be major cause for concern.

There is still a lot of confusion as to whether the Rath Yatra will be held or not. A lot of suspense still surrounds the Yatra as to how it will be conducted according to the COVID19 guidelines.

It is noteworthy that for the first time in recorded history, Chandan Yatra and Rath log purification ‘anukula’ ceremonies had been conducted inside the temple premises.

The Deva Snana Purnima which is scheduled to be held on June 5 will be done by limited number of servitors, the names of whom will be decided and published on May 25.

The new guidelines will however be published after the lockdown 4.0 ends. The State Government shall finally decide whether the world famous Yatra will finally be held or not.