Unborn baby declared dead at VIMSAR, Woman delivers baby girl

By KalingaTV Bureau

Sambalpur: A woman  delivered a healthy baby girl at a private hospital here in Odisha on Saturday despite doctors at VIMSAR in Burla declared her unborn baby dead.

According to reports, a woman of Telidihi village under Karmira block in Jharsuguda district was admitted to the District Headquarter Hospital (DHH) with labour pain.

The woman was shifted to VIMSAR due to lack of ventilators at the DHH in Jharsuguda.

However, doctors at VIMSAR declared that her baby had died in her womb and made the woman leave the government-run hospital.

The family members of the woman then admitted her into a private hospital here where she gave birth to a girl. Both the woman and new-born girl were stated to be stable, when last reports came in.

“We have lost all hope after VIMSAR doctors declared the unborn baby dead. But the mother claimed that her baby was okay. Hence, we took her to the private hospital. It is now like a celebrating a miracle,” said Krupasindhu Kahanar, a relative of the woman.

