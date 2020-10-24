Unbelievable, But True! You Can Cook This Magic Rice In Cold Water; Know More About It

Ever heard of ‘Magic Paddy’? Actually, it is a special type of rice that is not cooked in hot water, but in cold water. A farmer named Vijay Giri in Harpur village of West Champaran in Bihar is cultivating the magic rice.

According to ‘The Better India’, the 64-year-old farmer is reportedly cultivating new varieties of paddy and wheat. After studying till 10th, Vijay Giri took over his ancestral land, which is around 12 acres and began agricultural works.

Vijay Giri used to grow traditional paddy, wheat, pulses etc. on this land. But when the trend of organic farming started, he too adopted it. He started attending agricultural fairs and events, where he learned a lot. He came to know about black wheat during a similar program in Mohali (Punjab). Similarly, in West Bengal he came to know about the varieties of black paddy and magic paddy. Vijay learned about these three varieties in detail and cultivated them, which yielded very good results.

Vijay Giri is also cultivating magic paddy (Boka Saul) in one acre. This rice variety is prevalent in Assam, which has also already got the GI Tag. The specialty of this paddy is that its rice does not need to be cooked in boiled water on any cooking gas or stove. This rice is prepared within 45-60 minutes in plain water. And yes, it also reportedly feels like normal rice which we normally taken in our food.

What is the specialty of this rice?

The specialty of magic paddy is that, this paddy rice does not need to be cooked on any kitchen gas or stove. Within 45-60 minutes of keeping it in normal water, rice is prepared. Similarly, Vijay Giri explains that magic paddy is being cultivated organically without chemical fertilizer, which will be ready in about 150-160 days and market price of Rs 40-60 per kg.

He said, its biggest specialty is that, this rice prepared with paddy is sugar free and it has high amount of carbohydrates, protein, which will be beneficial for common people. However, there has not been any incentive in Bihar by the Agriculture Department.

According to Vijay Giri, this paddy is also suitable for flood affected areas as it does not flow in floods. Its stalk is thick and due to this its immunity is high. Not only this, after separating rice from paddy, farmers can also make thatch etc. from its stalk. And yes, as it does not need to be set on fire, it can prove to be a better option for soldiers in difficult areas and for the common people during a disaster.