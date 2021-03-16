Unauthorized Timber Depot Raided In Odisha; Sal Logs Worth Around Rs 4 Lakhs Seized

By WCE 3
Unauthorized Timber Depot Raided In Odisha; Sal Logs Worth Around Rs 4 Lakhs Seized

Sambalpur: The forest wing of Sambalpur Vigilance Division with the assistance of local forest staff of Sambalpur Forest Division conducted a raid on an illegal timber depot at Farm Road in Sambalpur today and seized sal logs worth around Rs 4 lakhs.

According to sources, the joint team, on getting reliable information regarding the functioning of the unauthorized timber depot conducted the raid during which as many as 75 pieces of round sal logs measuring 191.23 cfts worth Rs 3,82,500 was detected and seized.

A case was registered at the Town Range, Sambalpur Forest Division over the matter for further legal action, added the sources.

You might also like
State

Odisha: Missing Youth’s Body Found Hanging From Tree, Murder Suspected

State

OTET 2021 Exam To Be Held On This Date, Check Details

State

State Commission For Women Demands Report In Skeletal Remains Of Woman Recovered From…

State

Devotees flock to Baitarani River near Jajpur to witness newly unearthed Shiva Linga

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.