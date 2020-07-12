Balasore: A landlord has allegedly forced divyang tenants to leave the rented house in Soro area of Odisha’s Balasore district as the latter could not pay their rent for last two months.

According to reports, As many as six visually impaired persons including two women have been staying at a house on rent owned by one Kshemendra Behera at Badhei Sahi under Soro police limits in the district since this January.

They are members of Sri Maa Organisation. They sell phenol and other household good to meet their end.

However, the divyangs failed to pay the house rent for the month of May and June due to the financial distress caused by the coronavirus lockdown.

Irked over their inability to pay the rent, the landlord today asked the divyang tenants to vacate the house, keeping their belongings.

Following which, the divyangs approached the Soro police and staged demonstration in front of the police station in this connection.

Notably, In April this year, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had appealed to landlords to be compassionate to poor and waive off or at least defer house rent by three months.