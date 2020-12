UK Returnee Identified In Bhubaneswar Kept In Isolation At A Local Hospital

Bhubaneswar: A Britain returnee has been identified from Bhubaneswar. He had returned to Bhubaneswar last week from United Kingdom.

The returnee has been tested for Covid. The identified person has been kept in a hospital in isolation ward at Bhubaneswar.

The family of the UK returnee would be tested soon, said BMC Commissioner Prem Chand Chaudhary.