UIDAI Alert: Have You Forgotten Which Mobile Number Is Linked To Aadhar Card; Find Out Easily

If you have more than one mobile number or you have changed your mobile number many times, then this news is of your use. If you do not remember which number is linked to your Aadhaar, do not worry. Today we will tell you how you can find out about it. Apart from this, you can also know whether your number is linked to Aadhaar or not.

Find out how to link mobile number with Aadhaar

Visit UIDAI website https://uidai.gov.in/.

Get My Aadhar. The option of Aadhar Services will be seen here.

Verify an Aadhar Number will be the first option on Adhar Services

Clicking on it will open a new window. Enter your Aadhaar number and captcha here

After this, click on the link on Proceed to Verify.

After this, you will see the status of your base. If there is no number link to your base, nothing will be written there. This means that no number is associated with your Aadhaar.

If a mobile number is connected to your Aadhaar, then the last three digits of the number will appear here.

So you can find out which mobile number is associated with your Aadhaar.

This is how to download Aadhar card

To download the Aadhaar card, first go to the official website https://eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in. Select the option of enrollment ID or Aadhaar number. If you have selected Enrollment ID, then you have to fill the details of Aadhaar. For example, enter a 28-digit enrollment number or enrollment number, PIN code, name and captcha code.

If you have chosen the Aadhaar option, then you have to enter the 12 digit Aadhaar number and other information. After doing this, you will receive OTP from Aadhaar on the registered mobile number. After which, after answering some questions, click on Verify and download. In this way your e-Aadhaar card will be downloaded.

