Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government on Monday decided to counduct the final-semester examinations of under-graduate (UG) and post-graduate (PG) courses in the state by September 30, amid Coronavirus pandemic.

The results of the said examinations will be published by October 31, said a govt release.

The decision was taken during a high level meeting chaired by Higher Education Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo via videoconferencing.

According to the release, the final examinations for the UG and PG courses will be conducted as per University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines in online, offline, open book and other prescribed modes. However, the universities and colleges will take the final decision on the mode of examination.

Higher Education Secretary Saswat Mishra, Vice Chancellor of universities, Principals of Degree colleges and senior officials of the Education Department were present in the meeting.

On Friday, the Supreme Court ruled that final-year college exams must be conducted by 30 September as directed by the UGC.