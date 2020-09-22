UG, PG Final Semester Exams Begin In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The final semester examinations for various Under Graduate (UG) and Post Graduate (PG) courses began across the State on Tuesday.

The exams are being held by following all COVID-19 guidelines imposed to contain spread of coronavirus.

Some institutions are conducting the exams though online mode while some are conducting it offline.

The examinations, which were postponed due to the outbreak of COVID-19, would continue till October 10.

On September 2, the Higher Education Department had released guidelines to conduct the exams.