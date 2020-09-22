College exams
Representational Image (File Photo)

UG, PG Final Semester Exams Begin In Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The final semester examinations for various Under Graduate (UG) and Post Graduate (PG) courses began across the State on Tuesday.

The exams are being held by following all COVID-19 guidelines imposed to contain spread of coronavirus.

Related News

Cuttack city reports 266 new Covid-19 cases, Tally rises to…

Tata Steel Mining starts operations at Sukinda chromite mine…

Man kills younger brother over property dispute in Balasore

Dalmia-OCL launches Magnesia Carbon Line to reduce imports

Some institutions are conducting the exams though online mode while some are conducting it offline.

The examinations, which were postponed due to the outbreak of COVID-19, would continue till October 10.

On September 2, the Higher Education Department had released guidelines to conduct the exams.

You might also like
Business

Check The Petrol And Diesel Prices In Bhubaneswar And Top Metros Today

State

Odisha Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro to convene all party meet on September 25

State

Bear strays into residential area in Odisha’s Malkangiri

State

21 per cent increase in farmers’ registrations for selling Kharif paddy produce…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7