Two Youths thrashed by locals for goat theft in Odisha’s Ganjam

Two Youths thrashed by locals for goat theft in Odisha’s Ganjam

Ganjam: Two youths were beaten black and blue for stealing goats by residents of Gunduribadi village under Bellaguntha Police limits in this district of Odisha.

According to reports, the goat was bought by the village community for sacrifice on the upcoming ‘Gamha Purnima’ festival, as per village tradition.

Hence the goat was kept at a shed of a villager.

However, the two youths of Nuasahi of Gunduribadi village stole the goat and sold its flesh after killing it yesterday.

After knowing about the incident the villagers tied the two thieves to a telephone poll and thrashed them.

So far no police complaint has been made in this connection.