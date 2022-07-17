Two youths stuck as water in Nagabali River ingressed all of a sudden; Watch

Rayagada: Two youths had a narrow escape from being swept away by the strong current of water in Nagabali River in Odisha’s Rayagada district today.

The youths have been identified as Sunil Nayak and Sudhir Nayak of Podapadi village in Kashipur block of the district.

According to reports, Sunil and Sudhir had entered the Nagabali River near the hanging bridge for sightseeing. However, they got stuck as water ingressed all of a sudden, following heavy rains in the area.

Some onlookers informed the Fire Service personnel about the youths who had taken shelter on a large piece of rock and were in need of help.

Soon a team of the fire-fighters rushed to the spot rescued Sunil and Sudhir from the river amid flood-like situation.

