Two youths killed in bike accident in Kendrapara

By Abhilasha 0

Marshaghai: Atleast two youths were killed in a bike accident at National Highway 53 near Jaychandrapur Chhaka under Marshaghai police limits of Kendrapara district.

The deceased has been identified as Mahendra Satpathy and Chaturbhuj Das, a resident of Karanja village.

Reports say, the duo were returning from Bali Jatra in Paradip on a bike last night when an unidentified vehicle rammed into them by killing them on the spot.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and recovered them and have sent them for post-mortem and have started a probe into the matter.

 

