Two youths charred to death after bike catches fire in Cuttack

Cuttack: Two youths charred to death after their bike caught fire following a collision with a concrete mixer machine near Kandarpur toll gate in Cuttack district of Odisha.

As per sources, the two youths were from Tirtol and were heading towards Cuttack when they collided with with a concrete mixer machine standing by the roadside near Kandarpur toll gate of Cuttack-Paradeep road. The incident took place around 2pm in the night.

Following the collision, the bike caught fire. The two youths were also caught on fire after the bike. They were rushed to SCB hospital with a half burned body where the doctor declared them dead.