Two-year-old meets watery grave in Odisha’s Bhadrak dist

By KalingaTV Bureau
Chandbali: In a tragic incident, a two-year-old drowned in a pond near her house at Junuda village under Mousudha Panchayat in Chandbali block of Bhadrak district on Saturday.

Reportedly, the minor was playing near the pond when she accidentally fell into it. After being missing, her family members initiated searching for her and traced her in the pond.

They immediately fished out the child and sent her to Chandbali hospital for treatment.

However, the doctor who attended the two-year-old, declared her dead.

After being informed, Bansada police reached the spot, seized body of the deceased and sent it for post-mortem.

