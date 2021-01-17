Two-Year-Old Girl Rescued From Pandara Basti In Bhubaneswar

By WCE 3
Odisha School Headmaster Detained For Molesting Minor Girl
Representational Image

Bhubaneswar: Acting on a tip-off from some locals, a team of Childline members on Sunday rescued a two-year-old girl from the Pandara Basti of Bhubaneswar.

The minor girl was rescued from one Sisir Dalai, a resident of Pandara Basti.

While speaking to the media persons, Sisir claimed that an unidentified woman abandoned the girl on the Highway near Pandara and fled from the spot on Thursday night. He rescued her at around 11 PM while she was crying and searching for her mother. Sisir also tried his best to find out the woman. However, as he could not find her, he took the girl to his house and kept her with him.

When the neighbours came to about the girl from him, some of them informed the Childline members, following which the minor girl was rescued today.

The Childline members also intimated about the matter to the Mancheswar Police.

You might also like
State

Man Adopts Idea From Internet To Cultivate Colorful Cauliflower In Odisha

State

Miscreants Attempt To Attack Odisha PCC President Niranjan Patnaik

State

Another 228 Covid Patients Recovered In Odisha

State

Rs 903 Crore Action Plan Approved For Afforestation In Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.