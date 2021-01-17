Two-Year-Old Girl Rescued From Pandara Basti In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Acting on a tip-off from some locals, a team of Childline members on Sunday rescued a two-year-old girl from the Pandara Basti of Bhubaneswar.

The minor girl was rescued from one Sisir Dalai, a resident of Pandara Basti.

While speaking to the media persons, Sisir claimed that an unidentified woman abandoned the girl on the Highway near Pandara and fled from the spot on Thursday night. He rescued her at around 11 PM while she was crying and searching for her mother. Sisir also tried his best to find out the woman. However, as he could not find her, he took the girl to his house and kept her with him.

When the neighbours came to about the girl from him, some of them informed the Childline members, following which the minor girl was rescued today.

The Childline members also intimated about the matter to the Mancheswar Police.