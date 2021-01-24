Two wagons of a goods train derailed on Odisha-Andhra Boarder

Bhubaneswar: As many as two wagons of a goods train derailed on Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border under the jurisdiction of the East Coast Railway Zone this evening. The wagons derailed while it was entering the Palasa yard.

Sources said that the two wagons of a tractor-laden goods train from Palakkad to Tinsukia jumped off the track at Palasa yard in Andhra Pradesh.

On being informed, East Coast Railway officials reached the spot and started the restoration work.

The derailment of the wagons of the goods train partially affected the train services on the Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam route, said the sources adding that Konark special train was controlled at Pundi station.

Likewise, two local trains between Visakhapatanam and Palasa and the Bhubaneswar-Palasa Express were short-terminated.

